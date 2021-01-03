Share:

On Sunday, local court in Islamabad has approved a three-day physical remand of five anti terrorism personnel in connection with the murder of student Usama Satti. Islamabad Chief Commissioner had formed a joint investigation team (JIT) for inquiry into student Usama Satti murder case.

Sadar Superintendent in Police (SP) Muhamad Sarfraz Virk became head of the team which also included members from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). It is to be mentioned here that five personnel of Anti-Terrorism Department had opened fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in the federal capital.

As per details, it was revealed that shots were not fired on the tyres and five out of total 17 shots were fired from the front of the car which led to death of the youth. The five anti terrorism personnel are currently under arrest. The post-mortem report of Usama Satti disclosed that he was shot six times, with all bullets entering from the back. He received one bullet on the back of his head, one on the left arm and four bullets on his back.