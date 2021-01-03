Share:

LAHORE - A special court on Saturday re­served verdict on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for provision of state­ments of witnesses in a drug-traf­ficking case against him.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the proceedings of case. At the start of proceedings, Rana Sanaul­lah’s counsel submitted that his client would reach the court in a short while, in response to a query. At this, the court di­rected prosecution to start its arguments on application for provision of statements of the witnesses. A prosecutor argued that copies of the statements of the witnesses could not be pro­vided. He submitted that the statements were recorded in accordance with law whereas the challan had already been filed in the case. However, Rana Sanaullah’s counsel submitted that it was legal right of the ac­cused to get the copies of the statements of the witnesses. Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the par­ties, reserved verdict on appli­cation till January 11 and ad­journed further hearing.

Rana Sanaullah also appeared before the court during the proceedings. On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab Law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki while he was trav­elling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car, whereas the operation was con­ducted on a tip-off. The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.