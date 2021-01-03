Share:

Pakistan, according to the recent reports of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) identifies 53 deaths in the last 24 hours by culminating coronavirus as the number of positive cases has ascended to 486,634. The nationwide tally of fatalities has reached to 10,311 on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics reported by NCOC, 2,272 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

So far 217,636 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 140,188 in Punjab 59,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,146 in Islamabad, 18,218 in Balochistan, 8,325 in Azad Kashmir and 4,866 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover 4,109 individuals have breathed their last out of rapidly spreading epidemic in Punjab 3,594 in Sindh, 1,672 in KP, 424 in Islamabad, 226 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Until now, 6,819,699 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Pakistan and 44,392 in the last 24 hours whereas 440,660 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country while 1,784 patients are still in serious condition.