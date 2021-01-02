Share:

Rawalpindi-A joint open court was conducted by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas at DC Office on Saturday to hear public complaints against the land mafia and grabbers.

Assistant Commissioners, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and a large number of citizens attended the open court that was held following the instructions of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The duo issued orders to land revenue and police department to resolve the problems of citizens related to land grabbing by the powerful mafias immediately.

Two residents of Rawat and Kahuta lodged complaints against land mafia for grabbing their lands on which CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas ordered the SHOs to register cases against accused immediately.

Similarly, a resident of Kahuta tendered an application before DC stating his property was occupied illegally by some mafia on which DC Anwaar ul Haq ordered AC Kahuta to evacuate the grabbed land and to remove the machinery from site.

“Open courts are the best way to listen and solve the problems of common citizens and such courts will be conducted regularly,” said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. He said strict action would be taken against land mafia and grabbers across the district.