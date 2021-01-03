Share:

A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers under the chair of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood is scheduled tomorrow on Monday via video link.

Moreover, the forum will discuss the contemporary situation of the second wave of Covid-19 and consider the decision of reopening of educational institutions across the country. It will also pay heed upon beginning of new academic session from August and reduction of spring and summer vacations.

The agenda of the meeting have a proposal to conduct board examinations from the last week of May while proposals regarding reduction in summer vacation and start of the 2021-22 academic session in August will also likely to be revisited in the meeting of the education ministers.

Furthermore, the meeting is expected to discuss the national education policy.

A session of the inter-provincial education ministers had decided to close schools, colleges, and universities from November 26 till January 10.