The politicians are like magicians. They control the common man’s will. Depending upon them is like relying upon a rope of sand. There is a perception that only politicians can save the country since it is though people elect them.

Nowadays in Pakistan, a new game has been played by politicians; corona and demonstrations. The Prime Minister is just beating about the bush to arrest some opposition members to divert the attention of the nation from the rising heavy waves of inflation.

ALI HASSAN NOONARI,

Sukkur.