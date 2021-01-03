Share:

BADIN -The winter coldish prevailed which was affecting on poor as well as privileged families of the district. Less privileged people, especially those who are living on the streets, by the roadsides, on the footpaths, insides of sub-ways of cities and on open places, cannot buy warm clothes for winter season. Distributing the warm clothes to extreme poor, homeless and others vulnerable people can manage to wear and survive in harsh condition created by the cold winter. Hence, following the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah accompanied by Ghulam Abbas Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin-I and Mohmmad Younis Lund, Assistant Commissioner Badin distributed warm clothes including blankets, sweaters, coasts, jackets, socks, hand gloves, shawls and other required warm items among large number of poorest families, especially those who were living on the streets, by the roadsides, on the footpaths, insides of sub-ways and on the open places. While talking to media, Ghulam Abbas Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Badin told that district administration was striving hard to facilitate the poor families and protect them from cold winter, adding that they were trying to reach all poor families living in district Badin who had no sufficient facilities and facing extreme poverty and could not afford to buy warm clothes. He said that serving to poor people of district Badin was the prime responsibility and district administration vowed to fulfill its responsibilities and provide its possible assistance to poor families. It is pertinent to mention here that MET department has also predicted for more cold airs in the winter in this year.