Share:

MULTAN - A 40-year old doctor, resi­dent of Vehari fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hos­pital on Saturday. Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Manzoor Hus­sain passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital. Forty patients were tested posi­tive for coronavirus and 20 were suspected out of total 100 cases, he stated.