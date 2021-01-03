Share:

LAHORE - Almost half of Pakistan’s population received cash assistant under the Ehsaas programme launched by PTI-led government amid the COVID-19 crises in the country last year. This was revealed in the annual report compiled by Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division. The report said Ehsaas programme continues to empower the weakest segments of society through its multi-faceted initiatives. It said many transformative initiatives and policy reforms were effectively implemented nationwide since the launch of Ehsaas as an umbrella programme in 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.