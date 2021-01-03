Share:

Rahim yar khan - The examinations for appointment of new judges will be held twice a year instead of once to meet shortage of staff in judiciary in the province, said Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan while addressing members of District Bar Association at Sheikh Khalifa Auditorium.

He also issued orders for the online training system of lawyers for examination preparation from home. He stressed the lawyers to appear in examinations with full preparation so that maximum judges could be appointed. He disclosed on this occasion that only 16 percent candidates were successful in additional sessions judges examinations while 28 percent candidates were successful in examinations of civil judges. He said that judiciary was playing role of frontline soldiers during Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing on the occasion Districr & Sessions Judge Rao M Saleem said that despite Covid-19, decisions on 31,476 more cases were announced last year as compared to 2019 .DBA President Rai Mazhar Kharal welcomed chief justice Lahore High Court. Earlier the CJ inaugurated the foundation stone of new mosque in district bar area.