ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 14.89 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $368.114 million during July-November (2020-21) against exports of $432.561 million during July- November (2019-20), showing negative growth of 14.89 percent, SBP data revealed. On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during November 2020 also decreased by 23.39 percent, from $93.527 million last year to $71.651 million. On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also witnessed decline of 17.25 percent during November 2020 when compared to the exports of $86.595 million in October 2020. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 7.13 percent in five months, from $10.284 billion to $9.550 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $49.879 million against $61.164 million last year, showing decrease of 18.45 percent in five months of this year. On year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during November 2020 also decreased by 18.16 percent, from $22.349 million last year to $18.290 million. On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan however witnessed an increase of 32.84 percent during November 2020 when compared to the import of $13.768 million in October 2020, the SBP data revealed. The overall imports into the country witnessed nominal decreased of 0.99 percent, from $18.345 billion to $18.163 billion, according to the data.