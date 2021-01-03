Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that PTI ministers dreamt of rift within Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but were disappointed as their dreams not fulfilled.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the PPP and other opposition parties would achieve their democratic goals with the support of the people and added that soon country would be successful in getting rid of present incompetent rulers.

Nasir Hussain said that the PDM leadership appreciated the stand and suggestions of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

‘How can we give walk over to PTI’s inefficient government and leave political scenario open for them’, he stated. He was of view that Bye-polls and Senate elections were part of political process.

The provincial minister further said that PM Imran Khan’s statement that a conspiracy was being hatched against him was very meaningful. The Prime Minister should disclose the names of the ministers who were conspiring against him, he stressed.

He said that many PTI ministers aspiring for the PM’s slot were being targeted. The PM had deputed his spokespersons and ministers to insult and abuse the political opponents instead of public service delivery, he alleged.

Nasir Shah said that PTI ministers who were not following instructions of Khan for abusing their opponents were being considered as conspirators.

The provincial minister claimed that some spokespersons and ministers were going to lose their jobs in the first month of the year.