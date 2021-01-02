Share:

ISLAMABAD-DG FGEHA Mr Waseem Hayat Bajwa visited Sector G-13 and Mauve Area Apartments sites on Saturday. Project Director Kashmir Avenue Apartments briefed him regarding progress of on-going development work. Director Maintenance/PD G-13 apprised regarding water issues, road infrastructure network, installation of street LED lights, parks, play grounds , security office, community centers and horticulture works. Director Security briefed regarding security related issues. Director General FGEHA directed Director Security, PD G-14, Land Revenue staff and SO Implementation for comprehensive and coordinated effort for removal of encroachments from Sector G-14.