Health officials in Florida on Thursday, emphasized to having been found the first case with a new variant of COVID-19 strain originated from the UK, infecting the Sunshine State which is the third US state. This discovery also followed finding numerous cases in Colorado and California.

In addition to this, health officials in the US state of Florida conveyed on Saturday that a resident of Martin County, on the state’s Treasure Coast, who was found to be infected with a new and more contagious COVID-19 strain first discovered in the UK, is now out of quarantine, as per the Fox News.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Thursday during a random sampling of coronavirus tests in Florida found a 23-year-old man to be infected with the UK variant of the virus.

As mass vaccination against COVID-19 is the process of manufacturing across the US, health experts have expressed high concerns that current vaccines will not be effective if the virus mutates. The Florida Department of Health, however, announced that “Experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The US state, on Tuesday of Colorado was the first to confirm an infection case with the UK mutation of the coronavirus in the United States. A Colorado patient also was described as a man in his 20s with no travel history. The state later confirmed a second case.

Moreover, California is the second US state to discover a case of the mutated virus on Wednesday.

The CDC conveyed on Wednesday that the new COVID-19 strain has likely been promulgated by unauthentic sources before the first case in Colorado was finally even reported. As every new case of the mutated COVID-19 virus has no travel history, the sources have now realized reportedly that the new variant has been circulating undetected in the country from an undiscovered duration of time.