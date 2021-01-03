Share:

Mohmand - The local administration is continuing its efforts for the resettlement for displaced tribal families.

In this connection, the administration distributed various food items to 140 affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Ghulam Habib said that work was in full swing to provide basic necessities of life to the repatriated tribal families in the area. He said the local administration would pay salaries to two teachers for educating the children of the affected families. Besides, the district administration distributed food items including flour, sugar, milk, ghee and other food items among 140 affected families of Atam Kali.

In this regard, a function was organised at Atam Kali, which was attended by senior officials of the forces including DC Ghulam Habib, AC Hamid Iqbal, DPO and local tribal elders. The 140 affected families were returned to their respective native village about two months ago after 12 years of their displacement.

Speaking on the occasion, the tribal elders urged the government to pay attention towards the basic needs of the people of the area, as the area had been deprived of development process for a long time.

They said that the displaced families at present were lacking even basic amenities as a result women, children and aged persons were facing numerous difficulties.

Addressing the gathering Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib said that security forces and local administration were taking keen interest in the resettlement of the displaced tribal families.