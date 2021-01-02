Share:

ISLAMABAD-Around one hundred kilometers away from the federal capital to the west on the border of the Khyber-Paktunkhwa (KP), villagers living alongside Indus river shore have chosen preserving their environment over becoming gold diggers.

Aqil Mehmood is an inhabitant of Formulli, a village of district Attock located at the bank of river Indus. He has spent his childhood playing in the streets and fields of this village touching the shore of Indus river.

He and his childhood companions have planned a picnic alongside the river where they will cook traditional ‘Dampukht’ dish, play volleyball and drift their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) across the Indus river which is on low ebb because of winters.

Crossing narrow streets of the village, unconstructed and dilapidated ways, Aqil, and his half dozen companions will reach the Indus riverbank in a few minutes’ drive and spend all day in a pleasant environment far away from urban industrial pollution.

Few yards away from their picnic spot where they set their camp, a huge iron-built machinery is anchored in the river. The far sight view gives the impression of a ship sinking in the water.

“It’s an abandoned gold suction machine brought here two years back by a contractor to suck gold from this belt of Indus river,” Aqil informed.

Narrating the background of the gold digging on the bank of river Indus, he said that this huge machine was installed here two years back and the gold diggers used to operate this machinery.

He said that uninterrupted processing of the machine for gold suction had suddenly started damaging the environment and the riverbed.

“There was noise, crushing of stones, drainage of fuel, and polluting of water here,” he said.

Aqil said that disturbance in the echo-system of the area due to industrial activity had not only polluted the environment, but also damaged the living conditions of the wildlife in the area.

Engineer Mohammad Waqas informing about the underwater gold suction process said that underwater gold digging is done by advanced machinery operated with utilisation of generators and fuels.

He said suction dredges utilise a high-pressure gasoline powered water pump to suck up water, gravel and gold, and inject this material into a sluice through a header box. The header box dampens the rush of water and gravel so that it flows evenly into the sluice. The sluice then expels the worthless gravel and retains the gold. The sluice captures the gold behind the riffles.

“It is millions of rupees investment,” he said.

Environmentalist Vaqar Zakriya said that stone crushing in the water damages the shape of the river and it is not acceptable for the environment.

He added that stones of the river travel with the water in a certain time and there is a complete echo-system created because of them.

“Algae on stones provide feed for fishes in the water and also stones are precious to keep the river in its natural shape,” he said.

Aqil Mehmood said that locals challenged the function of gold suction here in the court and finally won the battle which was a relief for villagers who were concerned about the environment.

“Preserving the environment was more precious for us than the gold,” he said.