Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday remained unchanged at Rs114,300 per tola, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24-karat gold and ten gram 22-karat gold also witnessed no change in prices and were sold at Rs.97,994 and Rs. 89,828 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1320 and Rs.1131.68 respectively. The gold price in the international market also remained stagnant at $1899, the association added.