ISLAMABAD- Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan on Saturday said that the incumbent government was paying special focus on promotion of tourism in GB and would provide best accommodation facilities to tourists. Talking to PTV news channel, minister said the government’s vision to invest in the tourism sector will be a great push for the hospitality industry, which has suffered a massive blow due to negligence of previous governments. “Government was paying special attention on the development of the manufacturing and tourism sectors, as well as attracting more foreign and local investment, in order to revive the country’s economic growth”, he added. He said the govt was taking various steps to revive the tourism industry and highlighting the soft image of Pakistan, adding that the govt is also introducing winter tourism policy to facilitate tourists in the province throughout the year, he added. “Better hotels, transportation, infrastructure, good roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security contribute vitally for attracting tourists”, he said. He said the govt was not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making efforts to conserve the natural beauty of tourist spots by promoting eco-tourism in the GB. Minister said the authorities concerned were also developing tourism as an industry where several interventions had been identified to harness the potential such as infrastructure development, legal and regulatory framework, private sector facilitation, comfort of tourists and needs of the local community, marketing strategy and skilled development.