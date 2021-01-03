Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Saturday that the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding and excellent in all public and private sectors.

Despite of coronavirus pandemic, the economic indicators were heading in right directions as export of the country was increasing swiftly due to prudent policies of the government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left the national economy in fragile situation by taking huge foreign loans.

When the PTI government came into power, the country was confronted economic challenges, but the government had now brought economic stability, he added.

He said the incumbent government had appointed all the officials in various departments on merit basis.

Replying to a question, he said the government was badly exposing the corruption of the opposition parties before the nation, adding, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tried to create instability in the country, but it was failed to do so.