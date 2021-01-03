Share:

ISLAMABAD - The District Education Department in collaboration with Youth Affairs Department and Boy Scouts Association organised 37th national Hifz-o-Qirat competition at district level in Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School Lakki on Saturday.

The students and teachers of religious seminaries and schools took part in the competition. District Youth Officer Abdul Qadir Betanni was the chief guest on the occasion.

The participants took part in four categories of Hifz competition.

In the whole Quran category (10-35 year), Abu Huraira stood first and Muhammad Awais and Muhammad Zahid obtained second and third position respectively.

In Para 1-20 category (10-22 year), Muhammad Ashraf, Najibullah and Naumanul Haq got first, second and third positions respectively.

In Para 1-15 category (10-18 year), Sajadur Rehman secured first position followed by Jamshedullah and Abdul Wahab who grabbed second and third positions.

In Para 1-5 category (8-12 year), Junaid Ahmad clinched first position while Muhammad Danish and Maghfoorullah remained second and third in Hifz competition.

The participants also participated in three categories of Qirat competition.

In the whole Quran category (17-35 year), Waqas Ahmad, Insafullah and Hafeezullah obtained first, second and third positions respectively.

In the whole Quran category (8-16 year), Zahidur Rehman stood first while Obaidullah and Muhammad Usman got second and third positions respectively. In the whole Quran category (19-30 year), Muhammad Mustafa secured first position while Burhanullah stood second and Najibullah got third position.

The district youth officer felicitated the position holders and distributed cash prizes among them.