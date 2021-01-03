Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the country. While talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said Pakistan has exposed the nefarious designs of India by providing undeniable evidence in the form of dossier to the International Community.

India has been defaming Pakistan through running fake NGOs and websites, he added. Shah Mahmood Qureshi advised the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.