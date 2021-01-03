Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has urged the international human rights organizations to take strict notice of the ongoing extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmir people in Indian occupied Kashmir by the brutal Indian forces.

These remarks were expressed by the JKSM delegation members who visited the families of the three martyred youth in target killing by Indian forces the other day. The delegation was led by Abdul Rauf Khan and Abdul Qayoom Khan.

The Indian Forces had killed three innocent Kashmiri youth the other in a fake encounter in Srinagar. The martyred were identified as Athar Mushtaq Wani, Ajaz Maqbool Ganie, and Zubair Ahmad Lone. The J&KSM delegation strongly condemned this extrajudicial killing and urged human rights organizations to conduct an impartial investigation into the fake encounters.

It is worth mentioning here that the IIOJK police have made it clear that there was no case registered against the martyred youth at any police station of the territory.

Family members of the youth have demanded probe into the killing by international investigators.