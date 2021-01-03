Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 champions Karachi Kings have signed former South African cricketer Herschelle Herman Gibbs as the new head coach for the sixth season of the league. In a move sure to strengthen the strong management core at the team under the maestro Wasim Akram, Karachi Kings have signed the former Protea known for his aggressive batting style and brilliant fielding, Herschele Gibbs, as their head coach, said a press release issued here on Saturday. “It was always going to be tough filling in Deano’s shoes, but Gibbsy has always been a great student of the modern game and with his growing exposure in coaching roles, I reckon he is a great fit at our team to continue our winning ways,” said Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram. “I am so excited by this appointment and really feel with the chemistry the Kings franchise has fostered over the years under great leadership and a wonderful bunch of guys who have cracked the winning formula this season, this is a great time to join them and hopefully keep up the momentum they’ve got going,” said Gibbs. “I look forward to working with the great “Waz” (Wasim Akram) and helping the team grow and build together this season.”