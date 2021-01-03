Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners on Sunday in Machh coal field, Balochistan is yet another brutal inhumane act of terrorism.

PM Imran, in a tweet, said that he has asked the FC to use all resources to identify the killers and bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be dealt with indifference by the government, he ascertained.

Earlier, 11 coal miners were shot dead while four others were injured in Mach area of Kachi district Balochistan on Sunday.

Police said that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they opened fire on them. After news of the incident broke, security agencies arrived at the coal mine and cordoned off the area and collected evidence.

Rescue officials said that injured, who were said to be in serious condition, were shifted to hospital for medication.