Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the wellbeing of labourers and protection of their rights as one of the focused areas of his government.

Presiding over a meeting regarding reforms being introduced in Labour Department, the Chief Minister said that a number of projects and welfare schemes for the wellbeing of labourers were being completed in the province on priority basis. Legislation, he said, was in process to ensure occupational safety and health of labourers whereas mechanical mining was also being introduced in this regard.

The meeting was attended besides others by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, KP ministers Shaukat Yousfzai, Sultan Khan, Abdul Karim Khan, Qalandar Lodhi and Arif Ahmadzai, concerned high ups of the federal and provincial governments.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made so far by the provincial government on various reform initiatives in labour sector. Matters related to the devolution of various subjects of labour sector from federal government to the provincial government also came under discussion.

Briefing the meeting about various ongoing schemes of the provincial government launched for the welfare of the labourers it was informed that 95 percent work had been completed on the construction of 2056 labour flats and establishment of Labour City at Regi Lalma Peshawar, and 98 percent work had been completed on the construction of Workers Welfare Board office building at Hayatabad Peshawar whereas 70 percent work had been completed on the establishment of Folks Grammar School at Bannu.

The meeting was further informed that schemes completed so far for the labour community included 5538 family quarters, 12 community centres, six residences for teaching staff, 18 Folks Grammar Schools, nine vocational institutes, 60-bed kidney centre, 12 medicare centres and polyclinics.

Regarding reforms initiatives of the provincial government, it was informed that provincial Home Based Workers Bill and Home Based Workers Policy had been drafted which would soon be approved by the competent forums. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Occupational Safety and Health Bill had been drafted and vetted which would soon be presented to the provincial cabinet.

“An ADP scheme worth Rs59 million has also been approved to implement the occupational safety and health of labourers/mine workers,” it was informed and added that an ADP scheme worth Rs241 million for Child Labour Survey was expected to be completed by the end of 2021.