Share:

ISLAMABAD-They’ve been getting in some quality sister time after leaving most of their family behind to vacation in snowy Colorado.And Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall were out in force as they went shopping together at Ralph Lauren in Aspen.The 23yearold cosmetics mogul and the 25yearold model showcased their dueling chic winter ensembles as they stepped out in the western tourist town.Kylie and Kendall were seen climbing out a white SUV while surrounded by their entourage and security. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was unmissable in a lustrous beige coat that reached down to her chunky black boots.Her coat’s hems and pockets were decorated with long furry strands for extra warmth.The 5ft6in Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore black leggings and a dark top with black leather gloves.She sported her recently dyed fuchsia hair, which was tied back into a tight bun to highlight her gleaming diamond earrings.