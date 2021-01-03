Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s Counterterrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, leader of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), from Lahore on charges of terrorism financing.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, a CTD spokesperson said the suspect was running a medical dispensary to collect and disburse funds for financing terrorism.

According to the statement, Lakhvi and others had collected funds from the dispensary and used the amount for further terrorism financing. Lakhvi also used these funds for personal expenses,” the spokesman said.

Also, the CTD filed a case of terrorism financing against Lakhvi in Lahore. The suspect would be tried before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

The United Stated and Indian blame Lakhvi for the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks. A UN Security Council sanctions committee said that Lakhvi was LeT’s chief of operations and accused him of being involved in militant activity in a number of other regions and countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan.