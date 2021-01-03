Share:

LAHORE-LPC Remington Pharma lifted the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup after outsmarting JP&CC Colts by 7-4 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Saturday.

While the subsidiary final was won by LGPC Servis Tyres, who defeated LPC AOS by 6-5. Polo legend Irfan Ali Hyder graced the final as chief guest while other notables present on the occasion were GOC Maj Gen Muhammad Raza Aizad, JP&CC President Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal and Sohail Tanveer, Fatima Group Directors Ali Mukhtar, Abbas Mukhtar and polo lovers.

The final proved to be an action-packed encounter which was witnessed and enjoyed by the cheering crowd. Both the sides started the final in great style and matched fire-with-fire till the second chukker but after that, LPC Remington Pharma prevailed over JP&CC Colts to win the final by 7-4. Raja Jalal Arslan displayed high-quality polo skills and smashed in superb six goals out of seven from the winning side while the remaining one was converted by Basil Faisal Khokhar. From the losing side, Aminur Rehman banged in a brace while Mustafa Aziz and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi struck one goal each.

Talking to media during the concluding ceremony, Inzamam said that junior players played tremendous polo and won many hearts. Kamran Akmal termed the young polo players as future stars of the country and said: “I came here to witness the polo final with my family and my kids really enjoyed the enthralling final.” Sohail Tanveer lauded the outstanding polo prowess of the youngsters and hoped that they will further excel in this game and win laurels for the country.

Winning team player Basil Faisal Khokhar said: “I really enjoyed while playing against the age fellows and it was team work which helped us win the final. Such tournaments should be conducted on regular basis in future.” Amal Raza, the female polo player, said: “The event proved to be really exciting one for me. I am very delighted to win the final and I will continue to take part in the Under-19 events.”