SARGODHA - A man was killed in a road accident in Shahpur police limits here on Saturday, said police sources.
Zamirul Hassan (45) was riding a motorcycle in the direction of Sargodha city when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Dhareema morr. The biker died on the spot. His body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities. Police registered case against the car driver.
FOUR HELD WITH LIQUOR
Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession. Laksiyan police conducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 4 bootleggers and recovered 800 liter of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas, Rafaqat and Sikandar Hayyat.