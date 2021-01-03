Share:

SARGODHA - A man was killed in a road acci­dent in Shahpur police limits here on Saturday, said police sources.

Zamirul Hassan (45) was riding a motorcycle in the direction of Sar­godha city when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Dhareema morr. The biker died on the spot. His body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities. Police regis­tered case against the car driver.

FOUR HELD WITH LIQUOR

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession. Laksiyan police con­ducted raids at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 4 boot­leggers and recovered 800 liter of liquor from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Mazhar Abbas, Rafaqat and Sikandar Hayyat.