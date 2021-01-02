Share:

ISLAMABAD-A 21-year-old man was killed by commandos of Anti Terrorism Squad in a fatal shooting incident after he run over in a white car by flouting stop and check caution by the squad at a traffic signal at G-10 on Srinagar Highway on Saturday midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Usama Nadim Satti, resident of G-13/2, who was a student and working part-time with his father at his printing press in G-10 Markaz.

Police said the ATS Sqaud on duty signaled the car rider to stop for checking at 2am assuming it suspicious for having tainted windows following a Rescue 15 call about a dacoity attempt in Paris Colony in H-13 Sector but the driver did not stop on which the commandos of ATS fired at tyres of car and two bullets hit the driver accidentally leading to his sudden death.

However, Nadim Younas, the father of deceased, reported to officials of Police Station Ramna that five commandos of ATS Sqaud shot his son dead a day after having a quarrel and exchange of harsh words between them.

Police arrested the five accused after filing a First Information Report (FIR) under murder and terrorism charges. The detained accused have been identified as Mudassir Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saad Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa and Iftikhar Ahmed. The brutality on part of ATS Sqaud—a wing of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad—opened a flood of criticism against the top guns of Islamabad as well as government on social media.

Taking notice of the incident, capital police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has constituted an inquiry committee comprising SSP Operations and SP Investigation to probe into the matter.

Similarly, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

According to contents of the FIR, registered on complaint of Nadim Younas, he is associated with printing press business at G-10 Markaz and his son namely Usama Nadim went in his car to drop his friend near NUST University at H-11 at 2am when the five cops namely Mudassir Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saad Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa and Iftikhar Ahmed started chasing his car and opened a volley of bullets at him on the main highway at 2am. Resultantly, Usman sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. He told police that Usama shared with him that a day ago a brawl occurred between him and cops on which they (cops) hurled threats of dire consequences at him. “And today dated 2/1/2021, the five cops in an open display of barbarianism chased and hit Usama’s car and fired 17 bullets at him from four sides,” the applicant mentioned in the FIR. He added the cops took life of his son on a petty issue and through a well thought out plan. “My son was murdered without any reason by the beasts dressed in police uniform. This act of cops spread terrorism and horror in Islamabad,” said the applicant. He asked the police to register a case against cops on terrorism charges. Taking action, the police registered a case under sections 302/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) and rounded up the accused.

Earlier, the senior police officers of Islamabad police, the forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) visited the crime scene and collected evidences soon after occurrence of incident.

The dead body of Usama Satti was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. The bullet riddled car of Usama was also shifted to police station.

In a tweet, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed claimed police received information that some robbers are attempting to commit a dacoity in area of Police Station Shams Colony following which the police force was put on high alert. An ATS Sqaud was on routine patrol at G-10 area when they spotted a suspicious car with tainted glasses and signaled the driver to stop for checking but he did not obey ATS and ran over. He added the ATS squad chased the car to stop him and also fired gunshot at tyres but two bullets hit the driver causing his sudden death.

“Police have arrested all the accused cops of ATS and a fair and free inquiry will be held into the matter,” he further commented.

A doctor in PIMS told media that Usama Satti sustained six bullet injuries—two into head and chest and four on other parts of the body—that led to his immediate death. The doctors have handed over the dead body to heirs after carrying post-mortem.

A spokesman to police said five cops were arrested for allegedly killing 21-year-old Usama Satti. According to him, police received a call late at night around 1:30am that few dacoits in a white car have escaped after committing a robbery in sector H-13, jurisdiction of PS Shams Colony.

Upon this, ATS police personnel deputed for patrol in the area tried to stop a white car having tinted glasses. Despite repeated calls by ATS officials, the driver didn’t stop. The police chased the vehicle for good 5-6 kilometers but the car did not stop. On this, the ATS officials headed by a Sub Inspector fired at the car. Unfortunately, the driver also got shot and succumbed to injuries.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan immediately ordered an inquiry committee headed by DIG Operations Mr Waqar into the incident and directed arrest of all the five police officials involved. The committee will report facts within 24 hours and strict legal and departmental action will be taken against all involved. Local police has registered FIR u/s 148/149/302PPC and 7-ATA and all five officials namely Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed and Constables Mudassar Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, and Muhammad Mustafa have been arrested.

“The law will take its course and all involved would be proceeded against,” the spokesman said while quoting IGP.

On the other hand, the incident created panic in the whole capital as well as on social media as a flood of criticism went on. The social media users vehemently condemned brutality of ATS and Islamabad police and demanded CJP, PM and President to provide justice to family of Usama. In G-10 Markaz, the traders shut down the business and rallied and chanted slogans against Islamabad police. The funeral prayer of Usama Satti was offered at G-13/2 which was attended by Markaz Tajir Tanzim President Muhammad Kashif Ch and other notables of the area.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad has taken notice of the incident and ordered judicial inquiry into matter by appointing Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar, Additional District Magistrate, as inquiry officer.

A spokesman to IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan told media that Usama Satti was found involved in two cases of different offences in past. He, while sharing further details, said Ramna police booked and held Usama on 12/10/18 for possessing narcotics. An FIR number 431/18 was also registered against him under section 9A of CNSA. He added another case number 152/18 under sections 420/468/471 and 201 of PPC was also registered against him with PS Secretariat and was arrested by police on possessing a tempered car.