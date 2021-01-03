Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat has been asked to make tentative schedule for upcoming National Assembly session, likely to be summoned next week.

According to the tentative schedule, first sitting of upcoming session of National Assembly will be adjourned after paying tribute to former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali, who passed away last month. The government side will try to dispose of pending legislative business from the second day of upcoming session of National Assembly, said parliamentary sources.

The government has also started making an effort to hold a meeting with parliamentary leaders of opposition for calling a session of the National Assembly to dispose of pending legislative business.

The government had earlier failed to get e opinion of the opposition for calling the National Assembly session. The government side also wants to avoid expected requisition from the opposition, background discussions with the members of treasury benches revealed.

The joint opposition has hinted at submitting requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat to grill the government on ongoing political situation in the country. In case of the requisition from the opposition side, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is bound to call a lower house session within 14 days of submitted requisition under the prescribed rules.

On the other hand, the government senior members have held a meeting to check feasibility of calling the National Assembly session in the current political scenario. The government side had earlier remained indecisive to summon the National Assembly session due to increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The joint opposition has already threatened to submit resignations from parliament to disrupt the current political system. The opposition members are also in a planning to create rumpus in the house on multiple issues, said sources.

It will not be out of place to note here that the National Assembly session has not been summoned for the last over two months.