LAHORE - DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday took charge of his office as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore on Saturday. Upon reaching the office, policemen saluted the newly appointed CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Raza and SSP Discipline Syed Ameen Bokhari were also present on the occasion. According to Lahore police spokesman, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was serving as DIG Technical Procurement. Dogar also served as CTO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG PHP Punjab, RPO Faisalabad and DIG IT, CPO, Punjab.