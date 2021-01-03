Share:

ATTOCK - A man was killed and five others received burn injuries when a Hi­ace caught fire here near Khaur. The vehicle carrying passengers caught fire due to short circuit.

The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang while the person who lost his life in the in­cident was identified as Tanveer Haidar r/o Village Toot Pindigheb.

MINISTER DISTRIBUTES CHEQUES AMONG MINORITIES

Punjab Minister for Social Wel­fare and Bait Ul Maal, Syed Yawar Abbass Boukhari on Saturday said that the government would provide all facilities to the mi­norities in the country. He was speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony among the minorities here. Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar, Assistant Com­missioner Zarmina Wazeer, dis­trict officer social welfare Haseeb Khalid, Christian human rights activist Sheeren Aslam were also present on this occasion.

Minister said “all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom as all their rights were protected as per the country’s Constitution.” The present government is committed to providing equal opportunities for development and prosperity to the minority communities, he added. He said that the Punjab government was providing 100 percent scholarships to students of minority communities from SSC to Ph.D in government insti­tutions. He further added that two percent quota was also allocated in higher education institutions along with five percent job quota, he added. He revealed that as sum of Rs 50 million were allocated for educational scholarship scheme for minority students.