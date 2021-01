Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Saturday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along the Line of Control. According to Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) Directorate, the quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control. Similarly, on January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along the Line of Control.