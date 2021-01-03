Share:

Opposition parties on Sunday, under its alliance the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), are all done with the arrangements to hold public gathering and rally against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Bahawalpur.

As per the details, all the preparations for the rally have been completed. In addition to this, the stage has been made whereas the venue has also been decorated with flags and banners.

Moreover, PDM chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other members of opposition parties will accompany the rally.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have refused to give permission for the public gathering due to culminating cases of coronavirus around the country. Also various routes have been closed by containers.