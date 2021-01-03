Share:

Chairman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that PDM stands firm having no change in stance of opposition alliance and is against government, as it as ever been.

Talking in a media briefing, JUI-F Chief said that PDM is yet to play its resignations card as leadership of all parties has resignations from their respective lawmakers.

He added, that power show of the opposition alliance will be significant in Bahawalpur and they know how to remove barriers place by the incumbent government to stop them from rallying.