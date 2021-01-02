Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the government said that government is ready to hold talks with the opposition on all national issues, except amendment in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

He said that there was no chance to give the NRO to the corrupt elements and strict action would be taken against the big crocodiles.

Minister said that the opposition parties were talking about the movement to fill the prisons. “These people’s future will be in jail so there is no need to go to prison,” he said.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said this at a presser here on Saturday. Addressing the presser, Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would contest by-polls, Senate as well as local government elections.

“It has proved that PDM took U-turn while deciding to take part in by-elections and it would not leave the Parliament,” he said adding that the democratic process should continue for betterment of the country. He said that no one in PML-N will resign only at the request of Maryam Nawaz Sharif as people did not support the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif, and the patriotic people within the PML-N are parting ways with Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a large group of JUI has come forward. “This group has now kept the original identity of their own party. No one in JUI-F will resign also. Everyone listened to Maulana’s talk and understood what he wanted,” he said.

He said that if the PDM is a democratic alliance, then it should respect the institutions and do politics within the limits of Parliament.

He said that if no-confidence motion would submit against the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister then PDM would see that nobody from national and provincial assemblies supports the opposition parties.