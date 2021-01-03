Share:

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is working hard for its political survival and personal gains. During her visit to Daska THQ Civil Hospital, she said the PDM wanted to debilitate the national institutions for its vested interests and politically matured people had already rejected negative politics of the PDM.

Dr Firdous said the people were not even ready to listen to the voice of the PDM. A change could be observed in THQ Daska, adding that the Punjab government had taken the responsibility of protecting lives of the deserving, needy and poor patients, he added. She said CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was actively working for providing quality healthcare facilities in all rural areas of the province.

Before that, she visited Daska THQ Civil Hospital and Panahgah for patients. She went to different wards and met with patients. She also checked availability of medicines apart from the performance of doctors and paramedics. Dr Firdous also distributed food among men and women living in Panahgah and also inaugurated a modern conference hall at the THQ Daska.