Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ruling out any differences of his party with the coalition partners, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stepped up efforts to make the PTI-led ruling coalition much stronger for realising his mission of making Pakistan a corruption-free welfare state.

Knowledgeable sources said that the Prime Minister has decided to increase PTI’s interactions with main coalition partners– the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, MQM and Grand Democratic Alliance, to ensure that government’s policies and PTI’s manifesto are implemented in letter and spirit.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan has made it categorically clear even to PTI’s coalition partners that the reshuffle in federal and provincial cabinets, and bureaucracy was always aimed at making life of the people better and he would keep doing it as prime minister.

He reiterated his government’s resolve to uplift the people’s living standards and improving justice system to bring about a good change in the year 2021.

Imran Khan also reiterated to take action against any of his ministers found involved in corruption and directed to the Attorney General to approach the Chief Justice of Pakistan for setting up a special court to hear the corruption cases of ministers on a day-to-day basis, if any, and decide their fate within minimum possible time.

The prime minister, according to the informed sources, is confident that the PDM’s anti-government campaign was doomed to fail because of its lone agenda to get them absolved of corruption charges through NRO which he will never give.

On the other hand, the 11-parties Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has threatened to march on capital city Islamabad if the prime minister did not step down by the end of this month.