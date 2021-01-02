Share:

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested a suspected robber in injured condition after an exchange of fire in a private housing society, informed a police spokesman. He added the detained robber was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The two other accomplices of the robber managed to escape from the scene while firing at police party, he said adding that the robber was involved in shooting dead a five-year-old child in Overseas Block of the private housing society in limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat.

According to him, a police party of PS Rawat was on night patrol in the private housing society when they stopped three motorcycle riders for checking. However, the motorcyclists opened firing on cops.

The police also retaliated and shot and injured a robber who was also arrested on the spot. He added that the other two robbers run away while taking advantage of darkness.

The injured robber was shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said.

A massive search operation under the supervision of SP Saddar Division was also carried out in the area to arrest the fleeing robbers, the spokesman said. He mentioned CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of the police party for facing the robbers daringly and shooting down one robber.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police held a proclaimed offender wanted by police in cases of murder, dacoity and terrorism.

The accused has been identified as Sajid Mehmood Maikan alias Sajju, he said. He said the accused confessed killing people in return of money.