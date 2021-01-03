Share:

On Sunday, police raided the residence of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah in the Tarangire Sabir Shah, looking to arrest the politician on charges of maligning the army. Police took four members of Kifayatullah's family into custody after not finding him at the house. Police had booked Mufti Kifayatullah, a former provincial lawmaker of the JUI-F headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, under Section 6 of the constitution on treason charges after receiving an official letter from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, sources clamied.

Two sons Shabbir Kifayat and Hassan Kifayat, his elder brother, Qazi Habibur Rehman, and brother-in-law, Qari Abdul Manan were taken into custody by police and shifted to the Baffa Police Station. Qazi Habibur Rehman told media that “We have been kept under illegal confinement since early morning as the police did not tell us what our crime was.”

Mansehra’s District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch did not comment on the matter when approached by the media repeatedly. A press release issued by the JUI-F demanded the release of the JUI-F leader's detained family members. It read that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be booked under treason charges, not Mufti Kifayatullah, for maligning the army in the past.