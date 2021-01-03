Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has registered phenomenal growth of 42 percent in the first half of this financial year 2020-21 despite giving the largest tax relief package in this budget.

In contrast to the previous years, the current account has been in surplus from the last five months. The government rejected supplementary grants recommendations worth Rs37 billion under the austerity drive and ensured recovery of Rs23 billion dues from the federal government. These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing a joint press conference flanked by SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at DGPR office here on Saturday.

Talking to media, the Provincial Minister said that due to exemption on stamp duty, 80 per cent recovery losses were expected but due to efforts of the government 50 per cent increase was recorded in the current financial year.

He said that Punjab Revenue Authority would collect Rs140 billion in the current financial year and health cards worth Rs50 billion would be provided to all citizens without any discrimination in the next financial year. Hashim said that workshops organized by the Punjab Revenue Authority and mobile application ePay to guide the taxpayers played a positive role in increasing tax collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that despite financial hardships, the incumbent government adopted a policy to overcome the challenges faced by the economy. She said that the record increase in recovery of taxes during the corona pandemic is a clear reflection of taxpayers’ trust and confidence on the government.

She said that the Punjab government has started work on establishing 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which will increase employment opportunities in the province.

She said that the special exemption for the construction industry would provide employment to daily wage earners and spur economic activity in the country and is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s people-friendly policy.

Govt actively working

to curb coronavirus

permanently: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that number of corona patients has reached 13, 93, and 41 after reporting 733 new cases on Saturday. As many as 15,582 corona tests were conducted during the last day, she said, adding, 43 corona patients died in Punjab.

She said that the number of active corona patients in Punjab has reached 1, 11, and 31 whereas the death toll has reached 4,085.

More than 24, 72, 892 corona tests have so far been conducted in Punjab, she said. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that government is actively working for curbing the coronavirus permanently which is not possible without public support and cooperation.

Mask, social distancing and precautionary measures cannot protect against corona. 2021 will prove to be a prosperous year and the complete eradication of corona.