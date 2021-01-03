Share:

Lahore - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the political story of PDM Parties has come to an end and all their conspiracies will fail.

The PDM should wait for the general elections instead of marching on the streets because the Long March will not end the government and Imran Khan will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan till 2023.

PTI is the very first government that is taking practical steps to strengthen all institutions.

The whole nation is proud of the performance of Rescue 1122. He was addressing an event and talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of Rescue 1122 Centre at Pir Mahal on Saturday.

Vice-President PTI Chaudhry Ishfaq, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MPA Syed Ahmad Saadi, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer were present among others.

Responding to media questions, the Punjab Governor said that PDM is making a new decision in every meeting and is threatening the government day- by-day but the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is united and strong.

If the PDM wants to hold a Long March against the government, then it is their democratic right but the government will not end due to any Long March.

Responding to another question, Governor said that due to corona in 2020, Pakistan has faced many challenges on all fronts including economy but I am sure that this year will be better in terms of employment and economic growth in Pakistan. Federal and Provincial governments are utilising all resources to control inflation and poverty from Pakistan.

Governor Punjab said that if NAB is investigating corruption charges from the people of opposition then what has the government got to do with it? We have been saying from day one that action will be taken against corrupt people regardless of their political affiliations.

Opposition’s talk of political revenge has nothing to do with reality. NAB is an independent institution and none of its decisions has anything to do with the government. Addressing the event, Governor said, I am happy that I have a role to play in laying the foundation of Rescue 1122.

I also got rescue workers training from the UK and this is an organization that works without any distinction between rich and the poor, believing only in the service of humanity. Whenever, there is a difficult time on 1122, I stand by them and 220 million Pakistanis take pride in our Rescue workers.

The ration distribution carried out by the Rescue workers even during corona is commendable.