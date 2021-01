Share:

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced on Sunday to hold protesting rally in Karachi on January 10.

According to the sources, the PSP leader has criticized the actions taken by incumbent government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that it has failed to perform well.

He said that various measures would be taken by his party to ensure accuracy in results of census regarding population in Karachi.