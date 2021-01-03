Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than half a dozen members of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf are in queue to become prime minister.

This was said by sec­retary information Paki­stan People’s Party Par­liamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement.

She said the most restless among those candidates is Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

It seems that he cannot wait to wear a Sherwani. Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the long march had been decided by the PDM and the only thing which will be decided is that where the march will be head­ing. She said that the PPP will not leave the field in politics and will avail ev­ery opportunity to repre­sent people of Pakistan.

“The people want Im­ran Khan to go home because he has failed to deliver in every field. He is not a politician and never will be. Shah Mehmood Qureshi is not waiting for the res­ignation of opposition rather waiting for Im­ran Khan’s farewell.”