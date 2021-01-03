ISLAMABAD - More than half a dozen members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are in queue to become prime minister.
This was said by secretary information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement.
She said the most restless among those candidates is Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
It seems that he cannot wait to wear a Sherwani. Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the long march had been decided by the PDM and the only thing which will be decided is that where the march will be heading. She said that the PPP will not leave the field in politics and will avail every opportunity to represent people of Pakistan.
“The people want Imran Khan to go home because he has failed to deliver in every field. He is not a politician and never will be. Shah Mehmood Qureshi is not waiting for the resignation of opposition rather waiting for Imran Khan’s farewell.”