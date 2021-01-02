Share:

ISLAMABAD-Putting her usual roles of playing the damsel in distress aside, Ramsha Khan was seen taking on an extremely bold and confident role as Samiya in the most-talked-about drama of the season ‘GhisiPitiMohabbat.’ This character is quite different from the usual ones she plays, and hence she talks about her taking a step out of her comfort zone with this one.Samiya is a 21 oneyearold chef. She spends her time at home with her family watching drama serials, but that doesn’t mean she wants to be like the heroines in the dramas. Samiya is courageous and self-assured and always says whatever is on her mind. Although she’s a hopeless romantic, this does not mean she’s not afraid to let people have a piece of her mind.