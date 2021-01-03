Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs30 million at the border of Sindh and Balochistan. The paramilitary force acting on a tip-off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post located at Sindh- Balochistan border have recovered NCP goods including 660 bags of Chinese salt, 935 kg betel nuts, 148 clothe rolls, 29 cartons of auto parts, 100 bags milk powder, 50 cartons of gas heaters, 14 X-Ray films, 14 bags of computer accessories, 96 cartons of chocolate, 2398 tyres, 27 bags and 45 packets of gutka, according to a news release issued on Saturday.