LAHORE - A local court on Saturday extended physical remand of two accused, involved in rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, for another four days.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Imran Mazhar conducted the proceedings. The investigation officer excused from producing the accused in the court, stating that some lawyers had tortured them on previous hearing.

He submitted that the accused were present in vehicle outside and requested for extension in physical remand for investigations.

However, the court rejected the request and ordered for producing the accused. To which, the police produced accused, Rizwan, cousin of the victim girl and Allah Ditta, before the court.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused killed the girl to conceal their crime. He pleaded with the court for grant of extension in physical remand to complete the investigations.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended physical remand for another four days. The court directed for production of the accused on expiry of the remand term. Mohlanwal police had registered a case against the accused.

Court reserves verdict on Rana Sanaullah’s application

A special court on Saturday reserved verdict on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for provision of statements of witnesses in a drug-trafficking case against him.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the proceedings of case.

At the start of proceedings, Rana Sanaullah’s counsel submitted that his client would reach the court in a short while, in response to a query.

At this, the court directed prosecution to start its arguments on application for provision of statements of the witnesses.

A prosecutor argued that copies of the statements of the witnesses could not be provided.

He submitted that the statements were recorded in accordance with law whereas the challan (charge-sheet) had already been filed in the case.

However, Rana Sanaullah’s counsel submitted that it was legal right of the accused to get the copies of the statements of the witnesses.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on application till January 11 and adjourned further hearing.

Rana Sanaullah also appeared before the court during the proceedings.