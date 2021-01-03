Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that steps were underway to bring differently-abled persons into the mainstream society by imparting required technical skills and capacity building to make them employable in the market. Addressing a meeting with the members of Sindh Business Chambers, he said there was a need to adopt rights based approach instead of charity based approach for helping Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to be productive part of society, said a news release. The President also asked to establish coordination with training centres for provision of necessary skills to PWDs which would open new employment avenues for them in different sectors. Dr Arif Alvi said industries producing raw materials for the export industries also needed to be enlisted, so that they could also be provided sufficient supply of energy on priority. The Liquid Natural Gas mix energy should also be used until the issue of gas supply is resolved, he remarked. Meeting members apprised the President that Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) was collaborating with the HUNAR Foundation which would design special technical courses for the differently-abled persons enabling them to utilise their abilities. First Lady Samina Arif, on the occasion, said she would also visit different chambers of commerce and industry in this regard. President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shariq Vohra, President KATI, Saleem-uz-Zaman, President Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, Abdul Hadi and others were also part of the delegation.