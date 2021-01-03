Share:

On Sunday, a high-level Saudi delegation led by the kingdom's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Pakistan this month.

As per details, the visit will take place within a fortnight. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his official visit.

He will be accompanied by the kingdom’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman and a team of Saudi businessmen and companies’ heads.

According to sources, the officials will also touch upon the establishment of an oil refinery in Pakistan during bilateral discussions.

The sources also claimed that the scheduled Saudi visit was sending positive vibes with regard to mending ties between Pakistan and the kingdom.